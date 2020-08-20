Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z have released their first new song together in more than a decade, “Entrepreneur.” The song is deeply relevant to the present day and the protests leading into the summer of 2020: “In this position with no choice / The system imprison young Black boys / Distract with white noise,” Williams whispers […]

