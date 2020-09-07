The sweetest bond! Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer‘s relationship timeline is #goals.

The pregnant reality babe — who is expecting her fourth child, his third — is constantly gushing over her hunky man on social media. Most recently, she swooned over the traffic control specialist after he shared a shirtless photo that showed off his abs.

“Ummmmm ooookkkk,” she reposted to her Instagram Story on August 25 along with several fire emojis.

Of course, she’s not the only one to give a shout-out. On August 29, Cole showed his love for his leading lady in a sweet Instagram post on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to these two beauties!!!!” he wrote of Chelsea and their daughter, Layne, who share the same special day. “Hunny, you are beyond the definition of an amazing wife and mommy, I am forever grateful for you! Layne, I cannot believe you are already 2!! Daddy’s little girl, there is never a dull moment with you. Always making us smile! It’s such a miracle you two share a birthday. I hope it’s an amazing day.” How stinkin’ sweet is that?

After tying the knot in October 2016, Chelsea and Cole started a family. The aesthetician gave birth to their son, Waston Cole, in January 2017. Less than two years later, they became a family of five when Chelsea welcomed Layne. Prior to meeting Cole, Chelsea was a single mother of daughter Aubree, whom she shared with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” Chelsea told Us Weekly about Cole in July 2015. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

Keep scrolling to see Chelsea and Cole’s picture-perfect relationship timeline.

