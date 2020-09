EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan has been attached to star in The Last Rifleman for director Terry Loane (Mickybo And Me), with WestEnd Films boarding the project’s sales rights ahead of TIFF. Inspired by a true story, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who has […]

