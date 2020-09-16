Pinewood Studios Launches U.K. Screen Hub with $583 Million Investment

The Pinewood studio group has launched a screen industries growth hub called Screen Hub at their site in Buckinghamshire, England, with an investment of £450 million ($583 million). The hub will be based on a 77-acre site to the south and immediately adjacent to the existing iconic studio that has been home to global franchises […]

