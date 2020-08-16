Plant-based power! Fans are always looking to Hollywood celebrities for diet and lifestyle tips, and it seems like some of the biggest stars swear by their vegan diets. Whether it’s for weight loss or ethical reasons, most A-listers credit their healthy lifestyles to their plant-based eating habits.

Lizzo is one of the most recent celebs to become a “new vegan.” The “Truth Hurts” singer made the big reveal in a TikTok video she shared in June 2020, titled “What I Eat in a Day: Tales From a Fat Vegan.”

“Disclaimer: this is not every day, but this is a pretty average one,” Lizzo said in the beginning of the clip.

Her first meal consisted of a breakfast smoothie made with coconut water, kale or spinach and frozen fruit. For lunch, Lizzo made her “favorite” salad — chopped kale, red cabbage, broccoli, half an avocado, white onions and carrots.

Lizzo’s midday snack is fresh hummus from a local farmer’s market and vegan cheese puffs. “I used to eat a bunch of hot Cheetos but that was not good for my acid reflux, so these are a Cheeto alternative that I love that’s vegan. I dip that in the hummus, bada-boom, bada-snack,” she told fans in the video.

Dinner consisted of “meatballs” made of mushrooms that she prepared with truffles and chickpeas, quinoa and a smaller serving of the salad she made for lunch. After dinner, she treated herself to a vegan diet soda. Lastly, her pre-bedtime snack was a peanut butter and jelly smoothie: peanut butter, frozen strawberries, oats, oat milk, and vegan vanilla protein powder. “I feel very lit and full,” Lizzo said.

While Lizzo’s veganism seems to be for health reasons, other celebrities have adopted the diet as a way to aid in weight loss. Kelly Osbourne credits her plant-based lifestyle with helping her lose an impressive 85 pounds. In August, she showed off the results of her diet change, which included her purchasing a new outfit in a size 26.

“After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly has finally realized what works for her,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style at the time. “She’s embraced her vegan diet and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

Keep scrolling below to find out which other celebrities are vegan.

