- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Plot Twist: The Blacklist's Season 7 Finale Will Be Partially Animated Due to Filming Shutdown
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Plot Twist: The Blacklist's Season 7 Finale Will Be Partially Animated Due to Filming Shutdown
The Blacklist had to shut down before Season 7 was done due to the coronavirus pandemic, but producers have figured out a creative way to complete the episode that was in production when the shutdown happened. NBC announced Tuesday the 19th episode and forced season finale, "The Kazanjian Brothers,"
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries