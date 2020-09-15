P!nk knows marriage is hard, but totally worth it. The singer opened up in one of her signature cards-on-the-table Instagram posts on Monday (Sept. 14) about how her relationship with hubby Carey Hart has been a wonderful, sometimes brutal challenge. Alongside a blissful image of the singer hugging the former motocross champ while holding a glass of wine, P!nk wrote, “My friend @jbpitts2 took this photo of us. He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.”

P!nk, 41, and Hart, 45, who have two children, have been married since 2006 and the singer has been honest with her fans over the years about their many happy and not-so-happy times together in her signature open-hearted way.

“Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter.

It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself,” she continued. “It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it.

All of it. Even when it isn’t. Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too. I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo.”

Her pals were happy to offer up props for the transparency, with actress Selma Blair commenting, “Perfectly said. Congratulations dirtballs,” and Justin Timberlake writing, “BEAUTIFUL!!!!” Reese Witherspoon agreed, adding, “Well said,” and DJ D-Nice seconded with, “Thank you for sharing, @Pink. Wishing you both many years of happiness.”

P!nk and Keith Urban will debut their new collaboration “One Too Many” at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday night (Sept. 16).

