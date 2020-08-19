P!nk Rips It Up in the Surf Thanks to This Natural Superpower

P!nk shared an empowering picture on Tuesday (Aug. 18) in which she rips it up in the surf thanks to what she calls her God-given superpower. The singer, 40, who is a master of reminding us to make the most of what we’ve been given, shared a snap in which she’s wakesurfing like a champ thanks to what she proudly refers to as her “thunder thighs.”

“I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs,” she wrote alongside the sunny photo in which she is skimming along the surf on a beautiful sunny day looking strong and happy. “It’s cause he knew I’d use them,” she added, tossing in a bunch of relevant hashtags, including #throwingbuckets, #strongismygoal, #joyful, #wakesurfgirl and #somebodysponsormealready.

It seems like the singer had a fun family vacation at the lake, which included a sweet snap with son Jameson Moon, who also caught a killer ride with dad Carey Hart.

Check out the pictures below.

