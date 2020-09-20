The politics at this year’s Emmys reflected a year of chaos of consternation: a polarizing election, the police brutality protests and, most recently, the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The most frequent message from winners, though, was a simple plea to just get out and vote. “For any of you who have not registered […]

