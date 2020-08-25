Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Has Died

Riley Gale, lead singer for Dallas, Texas thrash metal outfit Power Trip, died Monday (Aug. 24). According to several published reports, he was 35.

Gale founded Power Trip in 2008 when he placed an ad on a local message board and guitarist Blake Ibanez answered the call.

The band forged a reputation as road warriors, and they spread the word with the release of EPs Armageddon Blues (in 2009) and Power Trip (2011).

In 2013, PT signed with Southern Lord and released their debut full-length album Manifest Decimation, with veteran producer and engineer Arthur Rizk. Their sophomore studio album album, Nightmare Logic, arrived in February 2017 and peaked at No. 22 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums chart.

The following year saw the release of a compilation, Opening Fire: 2008–2014, and a third studio album was said to be in the works.

Gale was “a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend,” reads a tribute posted on the band’s official social accounts. “He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind.”

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Power Trip’s family and bandmates ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Dallas Hope Charities.

Funeral and visitation arrangements are pending.

