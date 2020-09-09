PR Veteran John Mercurio Joins Motion Picture Association

The Motion Picture Association has hired public relations veteran John Mercurio as senior vice president of corporate communications. Mercurio will report to and serve as a deputy to Emily Lenzner, executive VP of global communications and public affairs. He will have joint oversight of the trade group’s global communications, media relations, digital media and events […]

