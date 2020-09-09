Taking a break. Pregnant Chrissy Teigen is on “official 2-week bed rest” ahead of her and John Legend’s third child’s arrival.

The Cravings author, 34, tweeted the news with a sad face on Tuesday, September 8, adding, “I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s–t is about to get … astonishingly ugly.”

The Chrissy’s Court star revealed last month that she and the EGOT winner, 41, are expecting baby No. 3. Teigen debuted her baby bump in her husband’s “Wild” music video.

The Ohio native called their pregnancy news “a surprise” later in August. “A little quarantine surprise,” Legend said during a Today show appearance at the time. “But we’re very excited, and we’re grateful for all the well-wishes we’ve gotten from people all around the world. Thank you so much.”

The couple, who wed in 2013, already share daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 2. The Bring the Funny judge plans to look to the “All of Me” singer for help when educating their little ones about racism in the future.

“While they are Asian and white too, their skin color is Black,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model explained to Marie Claire on Tuesday. “We just try to talk to them like little adults, saying it in words they’ll understand, making it known that it’s very serious, and letting them ask as many questions as they need.”

Teigen went on to say that she has read books about explaining “hard and traumatic situations” to kids, adding, “But it’s really hard to teach them about their privilege; there are no books for that. But regardless of money or status, they’re always going to have their skin color.”

The Utah native and Legend initially planned to wait “a few years” before expanding to a family of five. “These guys are exhausting,” Teigen explained via Instagram in August 2019 of her kids.

The pair found out that they’re expecting after the model’s breast implantation removal surgery in June. “I was scared,” she tweeted in August of seeing her positive pregnancy test. “Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure. So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be OK.”

