Skip to main content
Secondary menu
CELEB
CELEB NEWS
CELEBRITY SOCIAL MEDIA
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEO
STYLE
TWEETS
CELEBRITY
Search form
Search
CELEB
CELEB NEWS
CELEBRITY SOCIAL MEDIA
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
CELEB GALLERIES
VIDEO
CELEBRITY
MUSIC VIDEOS
STYLE
TWEETS
CELEBRITY
CELEBRITY BIOS
STAR POLLS
You are here:
Home
/
Pregnant Gigi Hadid’s Dad Says She Hasn’t Given Birth ‘Yet’ Amid Speculation
Pregnant Gigi Hadid’s Dad Says She Hasn’t Given Birth ‘Yet’ Amid Speculation
Comment
Full Story
Latest Celebrity News
Here's ABC's Fall TV 2020 Premiere Date Schedule
Here's CBS's Fall TV 2020 Schedule
CBS's Fall Premiere Dates Include One Day at a Time and Star Trek: Discovery Broadcast Debuts
Pregnant Gigi Hadid’s Dad Says She Hasn’t Given Birth ‘Yet’ Amid Speculation
Nicki Minaj Gets Fair Use Win, Heads to Copyright Trial
See More News
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries
Angelina Jolie
Jessica Alba
Megan Fox
Miley Cyrus
Brad Pitt
George Clooney
Justin Bieber
Zac Efron