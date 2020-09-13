Something brewing. Gigi Hadid showed support for her boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s rare social media interaction as the couple prepare to welcome their first child.

The former One Direction member, 27, posted a polaroid photo of himself via Instagram on Friday, September 11 that showed off a new tattoo on his back. “Got some stuff to show ya soon,” Malik captioned the post. Hadid, 25, appeared to approve of the shirtless pic when she commented two exclamation point emojis.

Fans weren’t sure if the “Pillowtalk” singer was simply talking about his tattoo or hinting at a possible upcoming music project. However, the cute exchange also comes as the model’s due date approaches.

In July, Hadid revealed she is in her third trimester when she shared photos from her maternity shoot. “33 weeks,” she captioned a pic via Instagram.

Us Weekly confirmed in April she and Malik are expecting a baby girl. “She and Zayn are so in love,” a source told Us at the time. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

Later that month, Hadid publicly addressed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said at the time.

A source told Us in May that Malik “couldn’t be more thrilled” to become a father. “Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she’s always been such a big part of his life,” the insider explained. “Even when there were times that they weren’t a couple, the love was still very much there.”

The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer began dating Hadid in 2015 before they split three years later. The duo rekindled their romance shortly after before they parted ways again in January 2019. One year later, Hadid and Malik got back together for the third time.

Malik and the Tommy Hilfiger model have mostly kept their romance off social media, but Hadid posted a rare selfie with her beau in July. In the photo, the Los Angeles native shared a passionate kiss with Malik. “Baby daddy,” she wrote alongside the pic.

The post Pregnant Gigi Hadid Gets Flirty With Zayn Malik Ahead of Baby No. 1’s Arrival appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.