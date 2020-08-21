Eating for two! Gigi Hadid gave fans an inside look as to what she has been snacking on this summer amid her pregnancy. “Summer gratitude,” the 25-year-old — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik — captioned a bunch of pictures of some delicious food. In one photo, the model showed her followers some iced cinnamon buns, while another featured a container of strawberries from a garden.

In another snapshot, Hadid uploaded a photo of a sushi roll with avocado and peppers on a cutting board. Lastly, the blonde beauty shared a shot of a breaded chicken cutlet with tomatoes, arugula, and mozzarella cheese.

Of course, her comments section was overflowing with sweet sentiments from her followers and celeb pals. Ashley Graham wrote, “I need those cinnamon rolls,” while Karlie Kloss added, “drop the recipe.” Meanwhile, Sara Foster added some heart-eyed emojis, and Devon Windsor made it clear she was enamored with the food by adding three drooling face emojis.

In April 2020, the California native confirmed she had a bun in the oven while she was speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” she gushed.

During the interview, the catwalk queen revealed that for her birthday she munched on a lot of carbohydrates. “In the morning, my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels,” she revealed. “I eat an everything bagel a day, so I was so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel.”

Hadid — who has been in an off-again, on-again relationship with the former One Direction singer since 2015 — explained why she hasn’t been flaunting her stomach all over social media. “I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more, but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic,” she said. “Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world.”

“That’s a reason that I’ve felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends,” she continued. “Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus — that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the re-emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought our presence on social media should be used for that.”

Nonetheless, Hadid reassured her fans that she has been enjoying this special time in her life. “I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘Obviously, make sure you don’t miss it,’” she dished. “And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future.”

One thing is for sure — mama-to-be and baby are eating well!

