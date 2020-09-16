The world may be going through a pandemic, but Hollywood is going through a bona fide baby boom.

Perhaps due to all the extra alone time couples have had in lockdown, more and more celebs seem to be pregnant these days.

PEEKABOO! THESE CELEBRITIES DID A *VERY* GOOD JOB AT HIDING THEIR PREGNANCIES

From Gigi Hadid to Emma Roberts, scroll through the gallery below to see some of the cutest quarantine baby bumps.

The post Pregnant In A Pandemic! Check Out The Cutest Quarantine Baby Bumps appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.