President Donald Trump’s Younger Brother Robert Dies at 71

By Celebrity News Wire on August 15, 2020

Robert Trump, President Donald Trump’s younger brother, has died. He was 71. The business executive who managed the Trump Organization died Saturday, President Trump confirmed. “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be […]

