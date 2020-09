As a deadline loomed for TikTok to shut down its US operations, President Donald Trump said Saturday he has agreed in concept to a deal under which Chinese-owned app TikTok can continue. Trump said a partnership with Oracle and Walmart that will make the video-sharing company and its data US-based has won him over. “I […]

The post President Donald Trump Agrees To TikTok-Oracle-Walmart Partnership appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.