Presley Gerber has his loved ones to thank for helping him get his act together following his rebellious streak earlier this year.

“He is doing better,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “His family was really focused on getting him the help he needed.”

The model, 21, made headlines in February after debuting a face tattoo that reads “misunderstood,” which his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, disapproved of.

Us reported at the time that the couple, who also share daughter Kaia Gerber, were “besides themselves” with worry for their son, who was arrested in January 2019 for driving under the influence. (He was later charged with a misdemeanor.)

“Presley is obviously going through a super rebellious phase right now,” a source previously told Us. “He is trying to get out of the shadow of his family and find his own way and create his own identity … There’s a lot of pressure on him because his parents and Kaia are so successful … He wants to do his own thing and find his own place in the world.”

Another source echoed that Presley was trying to pave his own path: “He is growing up and learning his way … It’s hard for his parents to see.”

Fortunately, though, having to go into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic was a blessing in disguise for Presley.

“Being able to spend so much time with close friends and family during the quarantine has been beneficial for him,” adds the first source. “He’s been able to get his act together more.”

