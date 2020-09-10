Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Sells Catalog to Hipgnosis Songs

Capping a week that has seen the company acquire Big Deal Music Group and appoint several new top officers, Hipgnosis Songs announced that it has acquired the music catalog of Chrissie Hynde, founding member, lead vocalist and primary songwriter of pioneering rock band The Pretenders. Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Hynde’s music publishing catalog of […]

