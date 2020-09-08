Prince Harry’s Financial Independence Causing Anxiety in Royal Family

Anxiety is at an all-time high in the Royal Family after the revelation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secured a $150 million deal with streaming giant Netflix.

Buckingham Palace is now bracing for the worst, as the deal could potentially break the family’s financial grip on the couple.

“The only thing that kept Harry tied to the family was money. He needed his dad, Prince Charles, to pay for everything. Once his massive check clears from Netflix’s the family knows Harry will be unleashed and are bracing for the worst,” sources tell OK!

The new-found freedom could also widen the growing rift between Prince Harry and his brother William.

“If you think things between Harry and William couldn’t get any worse, think again. Harry is livid with his family and especially his brother. Now he is a young man with a grudge and anger issues and a lot of money. This is a bad combination,” the source explained.

Once the financial bonds are broken, Prince Harry would be able to do as he pleases with minimal repercussions from his grandmother.

“The family’s money was always been what kept several troubled Royals in line throughout history. This is no longer true for Harry. He now has more disposable income than William and Kate. For the first time in Harry’s life he is free to do whatever he wants including payback to the family he thinks has let him down,” a palace inside told OK!

Just a few days ago, the Prince canceled a fundraising event for injured veterans. “Harry doesn’t have to do anything he doesn’t want any more now he has his own money,” adds an insider.

