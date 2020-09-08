Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they have paid back the cash that taxpayers shelled out for their Frogmore Cottage apartment after the couple had come under fire for renovating the property at taxpayers’ expense.

The statement comes days after the two announced their deal with Netflix, which is said to be worth$150 million. The two intend to make docuseries and animated shows for children that also serve a social purpose

It was said that the two may take around 11 years to pay back the huge sum that went into the renovation.

According to Mirror, a spokesman for the royal couple said: “A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex.

“This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.”

Last year, it was reported that the cost of renovation amounted to over $3.1 million. The two had agreed to pay back the amount as a part of their plans after quitting as senior royals earlier this year.

It was said that they would be paying over $23,500 per month to settle the bill, which meant that the total time frame to settle the renovation bill would be 11 years.

According to The Sun, a source revealed that the debt could be paid off — thanks to their huge deal with Netflix.

For the renovation, the 38-year-old Meghan was said to have chosen toxin-free, eco-friendly vegan paint for the walls. The cottage was renovated, and new water and gas systems were also put in place.

As their new project with Netflix takes shape, it has been said that the two are setting their eyes on the Oscar with their production.

According to Mail, a source close to them said: “An Oscar is all Meg has ever wanted. She used to practise her acceptance speech in the mirror with a hairbrush when she was a kid of seven.

“She would also practise her signature in preparation for all the autographs she would give.

“Her absolute dream was to achieve the EGOT – the grand slam of showbusiness – which is winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.”

OK! exclusively reported earlier this month that they are still getting monthly cheques from Prince Charles, even after the two bagged the $150 million deal.

“You would think Harry would give his dad the heads up that the deal was signed and that he wouldn’t need family money anymore, but that didn’t happen. After the couple made a big fuss about wanting to be financially independent and pay their own bills, neither one of them mentioned the deal, or the huge amount, to anyone in the royal family,” sources told OK!

