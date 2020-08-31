Prince Harry has come up with a cute name for his son Archie, 15 months. In a heartfelt video released Saturday, August 29, Harry referred to his tot as “our little man.”

"Our little man is our number one priority but our work after that is the second priority and we're just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place," the red-headed royal said in the video chat, which honored the Rugby Football League's 125th birthday.

During the interview, former coach and former rugby player Ellery Henry asked about Harry’s new life in California with wife Meghan Markle, 39, and young Archie. “You put your feet up and let me ask you some questions … How are you enjoying it now in America?” Ellery asked.

The Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Rugby Football League, wishes Rugby League a Happy 125th Birthday, as he takes part in a special set of six with Ellery Hanley MBE, plus a few other special guests. Watch now: https://t.co/Aj5sWel9vo #HappyBirthdayRugbyLeague #RFL125 pic.twitter.com/o7jCZvEpff — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) August 29, 2020

“Oh OK. These are easy questions. Loving it, it’s fantastic,” he replied.

The U.K. native even revealed that he is planning on teaching his son the sport at some point. “What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it’s impossible to find any,” he shared. “But I’ve got a little bit of space outside which we’re fortunate enough to have, so I need to get him playing some rugby league.

The couple recently moved to a new home Santa Barbara, California, after they stepped back from their royal duties, and it seems like they’re enjoying their new digs. “But I am just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity in the last five months,” he added.

Ellery praised Harry for recognizing that the ongoing pandemic has been difficult for many communities.

“All of us take so much for granted,” Harry replied. “I’ve spoken to so many people who are stuck in a high-rise block of flats, they can’t even see outdoor space. I’m constantly aware of that, I think that’s one thing we all need to be aware of.”

The pair briefly lived in Tyler Perry‘s estate in Los Angeles for a bit, but ultimately, the City of Angels was not the right fit for them. “Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it — the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy,” a source told Us Weekly.

Now, the pair feels their nine bedroom oasis is “a place of peace,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were craving a smaller community and a slower pace — Montecito is very mellow, a charming little town and the Santa Barbara [area] offers an ideal lifestyle that they’re looking forward to.”

