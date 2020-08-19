Prince Royce sent out a message of unity performing his bachata anthem “Stand By Me” during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday (Aug. 19).

The Dominican-American singer-songwriter sang his 2010 bilingual hit from Miami, specifically near the colorful Tito Puente St. filled with picturesque murals.

“Mi gente, let’s stand by each other and don’t forget to vote this November,” he said at the end of his performance. “Together we can make a change.”

The third day of the DNC also featured performances by Billie Eilish and a speech by former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Senator and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama are expected to speak later tonight.

The Democratic National Convention continues Thursday night (Aug. 20), with expected performances from The Chicks and John Legend and Common.

Check out the full third day stream of the Democratic National Convention below:

