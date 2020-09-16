Priyanka Chopra Is ‘So Grateful’ Nick Jonas Was Born

Nick Jonas turned 28 years old on Wednesday (Sept. 16), and his family and friends flooded social media with sweet birthday messages.

“So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love,” Priyanka Chopra wrote alongside a series of videos and photos of her husband performing, dancing and even parachuting from the sky. See her post here.

The Jonas Brothers also rallied to celebrate their sibling’s birthday. Joe Jonas shared an adorable series of throwback pics of him and his younger brother smiling. “Happy birthday to a legend and all around great person @nickjonas love you bro!” he captioned the post.

“Happy birthday @nickjonas I am so lucky for your friendship,” Kevin Jonas mirrored in his own post, featuring a photo of the brothers smoldering at each other while leaning up against a car. “I’m so proud of you and here is to another trip around the sun!”

