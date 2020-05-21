Error message

Prodigal Son Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

By Celebrity News Wire on May 21, 2020

Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, and Bellamy Young, Prodigal Son | Photo Credits: Fox

Prepare for more of the Whitly family's deadly adventures, because Fox has renewed its serial killer procedural Prodigal Son for a second season. With this news, Prodigies can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that we won't be left hanging on that jaw-dropping shocker from the Season 1 finale.

