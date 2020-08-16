While a $20 million pricetag attached to a Beverly Hills property is a fairly common sighting, it’s rare to find one affixed to a tastefully renovated midcentury modern located in the most prime neighborhood pocket of town, where some of the nearest neighbors include heavyweights like Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Gores, and Fiji Water/Pom Wonderful billionaires […]

The post Producer Nathalie Marciano Asks $20 Million for Modern Beverly Hills Villa appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.