One of Spanish pay TV Movistar Plus’ most ambitious pushes into original, international TV yet, the 20th Century-spanning period drama “Tell Me Who I Am,” will headline Monday evening’s Movistar Gala at the San Sebastian Film Festival, screening episodes out of competition. Director Eduard Cortés will be joined on the red carpet by lead actors […]

The post Producers José Manuel Lorenzo, Domingo Corral on Movistar Plus Super Series ‘Tell Me Who I Am’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.