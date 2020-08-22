Pros, Celebs and More! Everything We Know About ‘DWTS’ Season 29

Back to the ballroom! Dancing With the Stars — like most other things these days — will look a bit different when it returns for season 29. The changes coming to the ABC reality competition show are starting at the top!

Hosts Tom Bergeron — who has been at the helm of the show from its debut in 2004 — and Erin Andrews, who joined in 2014, will not be returning to the ballroom. Both Andrews and Bergeron were surprised by the news.

“As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” the network said in a statement in July. “Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

In turn, ABC announced that Tyra Banks will step in as the new host. The America’s Next Top Model creator opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about her new gig, admitting that while she is feeling “pressure,” she’s hoping people will enjoy the changes she has in mind.

“My goal is for a 12-year-old to be sitting on the couch with their parents and grandparents and everybody can relate personally to what they see on that screen,” Banks, who will also serve as an executive producer, told Us. “That’s a hint. Not giving up the goods. You’ll have to tune in!”

On August 18, the pro dancers were also revealed — and that list includes Sharna Burgess, who was absent on season 28 despite winning season 27.

“If they ask me, I will jump up and down — [I] might do the ugly cry,” the dancer exclusively told Us ahead of the announcement. “I’m not sure. You know, I missed my family. I miss dancing. I miss creating. I miss teaching.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more to know about the upcoming season.

