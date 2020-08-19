Protagonist Taps Focus Executive Luane Gauer as Head of Acquisitions

Former Focus Features executive Luane Gauer has joined sales, production and finance company Protagonist Pictures as head of acquisitions. As vice-president, production and acquisitions at Focus in Los Angeles, Gauer worked on films for worldwide distribution, including Emerald Fennell’s Sundance title “Promising Young Woman”; international acquisitions like Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir,” Asghar Fahradi’s “Everybody Knows”; […]

