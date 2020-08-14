A natural! Katie Maloney thinks pregnant Stassi Schroeder is going to be a “great mom.”

“She has such a maternal sort of aspect of her,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly of her former costar, 32, on Wednesday, August 12, while promoting her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast on Dear Media’s network. “She’s really caring and likes to care for people and wants to just have a little mini her. I’m like ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s going to be a little devil.’”

The Utah native thinks Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, will make a “good” pair as parents, telling Us, “Stassi definitely has more of the feminine energy and Beau’s a little more rambunctious, so it will be interesting to see like who she takes after more.”

The couple’s baby-to-be has “already got, like, a full year’s wardrobe,” Maloney added.

Us broke the news in June that Schroeder is pregnant with her and the commercial casting director’s first child. Later that same week, the Next Level Basic author confirmed that they’re expecting a baby girl.

“My baby enjoys Cinnamon Toast Crunch, watching Outlander and sucking every last bit of energy I have,” the Louisiana native captioned a baby bump photo the following month.

While the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host prepares for parenthood, Maloney is working on her podcast, which dropped its first episode on Friday, August 14, on Dear Media’s podcast network — and she has turned to Schroeder for help.

“I’ve definitely asked questions,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” host told Us on Wednesday. “Her advice was always just like, ‘Find interesting people to talk to you,’ or ‘Ask interesting questions’ or just, ‘Let it just sort of come naturally to you.’ … A lot of my questions were more technical. We all have very different styles and personalities and how we like to converse with people.”

Maloney went on to say that she is grateful to be in “such good company with so many really smart and talented voices” at Dear Media.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

