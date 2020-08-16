Up next? Stassi Schroeder’s pregnancy has given Katie Maloney “a little bit” of baby fever.

“[My husband], Tom [Schwartz] and I definitely were talking about this summer being like the time to do the baby dance and try to make it happen,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 12, while promoting her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast onDear Media’s network. “We’re trying not to stress out about and are trying to keep [our] eyes on our own page, but still be excited for someone else.”

The Utah native added that she doesn’t want to feel like she has to “fast track” her plans because of her former costar’s growing family.

“If it happens, great!” Maloney explained to Us. “That’s the main thing that everyone always says, they’re like, ‘Just don’t stress about it or don’t be anxious about it. It’ll happen when you’re not thinking about it.’”

Us broke the news in June that Schroeder, 32, is pregnant with her and fiancé Beau Clark’s first child. The couple confirmed later that same month that they are expecting a daughter.

Following the Instagram sex reveal, the Next Level Basic author’s followers urged Maloney to have a baby of her own. “I think Stassi’s baby girl is going to need a best friend to play with,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “Time for you to make her a BFF.”

The Pucker and Pout cofounder replied, “Definitely.”

She and the Minnesota native, 37, tied the knot in 2016, legally marrying nearly three years later. In March, the TomTom cofounder exclusively told Us he doesn’t want to be “a rickety old dad.”

“I want to be able to run around with my kid and throw him over my shoulder and play ball with him. Or her. Slipped there,” Schwartz said at the time. “I low-key want boys, but I’m down for two girls.”

For now, Maloney is focusing on her podcast. The “You’re Gonna Love Me” host gushed to Us on Wednesday about how grateful she feels to be part of Dear Media’s network, saying she’s “in such good company with so many really smart and talented voices.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

