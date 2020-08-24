Put Sweater Weather on the Forecast With This Longline Cardigan

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready for sweater weather? How ready? Like, already lighting fall-scented candles ready, or like already drinking PSLs on 90-degree days ready? Some people might think we’re rushing ahead a little too much and should enjoy what’s left of summer, but we say it’s never too early to be prepared!

When fall hits, the cold weather comes at you faster than a lightning strike. When the goosebumps start to rise and the teeth start to chatter, you need to be ready. Learn from Post Malone. When the seasons change, don’t let your love (or torso) go cold. Keep things heated up with a cozy — and cute — new sweater!

See it!

Get the KIRUNDO Open Front Long Cardigan starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Buying this longline cardigan is just about the easiest decision you can make right now. Not only is it affordable, but it’s one of the only pieces that will make your outfit more comfortable while simultaneously upping your chic style to the next level. It delivers on all fronts, from the totally open front to the ribbed cuffs and hem!

More details? You’ve got it. This cardigan has long sleeves with dropped shoulders, making it roomy and effortless but totally on trend. As for the material, it’s snuggly and soft but lightweight enough that if you need to layer, you can do so without issue. If you do it right, this sweater could easily be a year-round outfit essential!

See it!

Get the KIRUNDO Open Front Long Cardigan starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater becomes all the more magical once you realize all of your color options. Pattern-wise, you can either grab one with a wide stripe pattern, or you can open things up even more with a color-block look. There are some gorgeous color combinations, and any of them is going to make you stand out in a crowd!

This isn’t the type of piece that requires you to craft the perfect outfit idea in your head before you can buy it or even think about wearing it out. It takes care of all the work for you. All you have to do is choose any bottom, top and pair of shoes, and you’ll be golden. And hey, accessorizing never hurts!

See it!

Get the KIRUNDO Open Front Long Cardigan starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from KIRUNDO here and shop more cardigans here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

The post Put Sweater Weather on the Forecast With This Longline Cardigan appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.