“Looked at my kingdom, I was finally there!” You too can be saying those words now that the mansion from the hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be available to rent on Airbnb.

Fresh Prince star Will Smith announced the exciting news on Instagram. “YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th,” he captioned the photo.

Starting September 29, 2020, Los Angeles County residents will be given the opportunity to book a night at the fabulous home in a group of up to two people. The five available dates are October 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14.

YO HOME TO BEL-AIR! WILL SMITH REUNITES WITH ‘FRESH PRINCE’ COSTAR JANET HUBERT

The going rate will only cost you $30 in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary.

To keep up with COVID-19 regulations, those who are selected must prove residency in L.A. County and be from the same household. The rental will follow CDC rules and maintain enhanced cleaning protocols made by Airbnb.

For those who live outside of the Los Angeles area and want to partake in the fun, DJ Jazzy Jeff will also offer an Airbnb Online Experience where he will teach guests some tips and tricks on how to DJ.

As part of the celebrations, Airbnb is also making a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.

SOFIA RICHIE AND OLD FLAME JADEN SMITH PACK ON THE PDA DURING BEACH DAY — SEE PHOTOS

The 51-year-old Hollywood legend has been heavily promoting the show’s anniversary. He posted on Instagram a series of photos giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the highly-anticipated upcoming 30th Anniversary Reunion special. In one pic, Smith posed with Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and DJ Jazzy Jeff on the set. Sadly missing was James Avery. The actor, who portrayed patriarch Philip Banks, died in 2013.

“Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th,” he captioned the series of snaps.

Scroll through to see pics of the Fresh Prince’s iconic TV crib.

The post Quarantine in Style! How You Can Vacation At The Fresh Prince’s Crib — See Photos appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.