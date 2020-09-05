Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate Opens To Host Drive-In Movies

British citizens missing the movie-going can experience films like they’re English royalty, almost. The Sandringham Estate, which has been the private home of her royal majesty Queen Elizabeth and monarchs before her, has opened up to host drive-in movie events. Starting Sept. 25, the royal house will open up for a handful of drive-in showings […]

