Quibi's Reno 911 Revival Trailer Shows Reno's Finest Fully Back on Their Bullsh--
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Quibi's Reno 911 Revival Trailer Shows Reno's Finest Fully Back on Their Bullsh--
Your favorite haphazard police officers are back in the official trailer for Quibi's Reno 911!revival, which arrives Monday, May 4 on Quibi. In the preview for the series, the whole gang -- including Lt. Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon), Deputy Travis Junior (Robert Ben Garant), Deputy Trudy Wiegel (Kerri