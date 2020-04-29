Your favorite haphazard police officers are back in the official trailer for Quibi's Reno 911! revival, which arrives Monday, May 4 on Quibi. In the preview for the series, the whole gang -- including Lt. Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon), Deputy Travis Junior (Robert Ben Garant), Deputy Trudy Wiegel (Kerri

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com