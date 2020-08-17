Quinn Coleman, a major label executive, DJ and son of former BET chief Debra Lee and Randy Coleman, died suddenly on Sunday (Aug. 16) at the age of 31.
Currently, Coleman’s cause of death remains unknown.
Quinn was “a loving son, brother, cousin and friend, a passionate DJ and A&R executive with a bright future ahead of him,” reads a statement from a representative of Debra Lee. “Debra and her family are devastated by Quinn’s passing and ask for privacy and respect as they grieve together.”
For more than two years, Coleman served as senior director of A&R at Capitol Records, based in Los Angeles, where he signed the group Brasstracks, whose debut album is due this week for release.
Previously, he worked with Warner Bros. Records as A&R manager and as marketing coordinator, and at Sirius XM and VH1 before that.
In 2007, he co-founded the DC to BC concert production agency, and he was a popular club DJ, performing under the name Spicoli.
Tributes for Coleman are pouring in from across the music industry.
“We are all devastated to learn of the untimely passing of our colleague and friend, Quinn Coleman,” reads a statement from Capitol Records President Jeff Vaughn on Coleman’s passing. “He will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to Quinn’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”
Brasstracks have dedicated their forthcoming album, Golden Ticket, due out Friday (Aug. 21), to Coleman.
“Quinn’s positivity and passion was infectious, he made everyone around him feel good and always felt more than a friend than A&R,” Brasstracks posted on their social pages. “He truly believed in us and worked so hard on this project with us. We were the first act he signed to Capitol and we were so proud to work with him. Quinn was family.”
Producer and songwriter Kenny Beats remembered Coleman as “a legendary person, DJ, A&R, friend, and brother.”
