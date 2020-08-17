Quinn Coleman, a major label executive, DJ and son of former BET chief Debra Lee and Randy Coleman, died suddenly on Sunday (Aug. 16) at the age of 31.

Currently, Coleman’s cause of death remains unknown.

Quinn was “a loving son, brother, cousin and friend, a passionate DJ and A&R executive with a bright future ahead of him,” reads a statement from a representative of Debra Lee. “Debra and her family are devastated by Quinn’s passing and ask for privacy and respect as they grieve together.”

For more than two years, Coleman served as senior director of A&R at Capitol Records, based in Los Angeles, where he signed the group Brasstracks, whose debut album is due this week for release.

Previously, he worked with Warner Bros. Records as A&R manager and as marketing coordinator, and at Sirius XM and VH1 before that.

In 2007, he co-founded the DC to BC concert production agency, and he was a popular club DJ, performing under the name Spicoli.

Tributes for Coleman are pouring in from across the music industry.

“We are all devastated to learn of the untimely passing of our colleague and friend, Quinn Coleman,” reads a statement from Capitol Records President Jeff Vaughn on Coleman’s passing. “He will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to Quinn’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Brasstracks have dedicated their forthcoming album, Golden Ticket, due out Friday (Aug. 21), to Coleman.

“Quinn’s positivity and passion was infectious, he made everyone around him feel good and always felt more than a friend than A&R,” Brasstracks posted on their social pages. “He truly believed in us and worked so hard on this project with us. We were the first act he signed to Capitol and we were so proud to work with him. Quinn was family.”

Quinn Coleman wasn’t just our A&R, he was a close friend. when the time was right he took a chance on us and changed our lives. we spoke on the phone regularly. we had big plans. I just woke up to the news that he’s no longer with us. im still processing. RIP Quinn. — brasstracks (@brasstracks) August 17, 2020

Producer and songwriter Kenny Beats remembered Coleman as “a legendary person, DJ, A&R, friend, and brother.”

RIP QUINN COLEMAN A LEGENDARY PERSON, DJ, A&R, FRIEND, AND BROTHER LOVE YOU FOREVER DUDE CHECK ON YOUR FRIENDS EVERYDAY pic.twitter.com/s6FmGUSrRQ — kennybeats (@kennybeats) August 17, 2020

We all will miss you dearly, my brother. Our hearts are broken and will ache for some time now. I just hope you’re at peace and that you’ll watch over us until we see each other again. Love you, @SpicoliDCtoBC. You’re a legend’s legend, and I’m blessed to have you as a friend. — That Ain’t The DJ, That’s My DJ (@CoryTownes) August 18, 2020

RIP Quinn Coleman. Thankful for your friendship and the positivity you brought to every room. — Joshton Peas (@joshtonpeas) August 17, 2020

Rest In Peace Quinn Coleman aka @SpicoliDCtoBC You had one of the biggest hearts in the game. Always excited to see you and catch up. Best energy. Love you my mans pic.twitter.com/hY2Tba4Rww — (@stillill143) August 17, 2020

The post Quinn Coleman, Capitol A&R Director, DJ and Son of Debra Lee, Dies at 31 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.