Rachael Ray and her family are safe after a fire tore through her Lake Luzerne, New York, home on Sunday, August 9.

The Post-Star reports that multiple fire departments battled the blaze at the celebrity chef’s home. Firefighters were called to the scene at 7:27 p.m. with additional departments and tankers summoned to provide water and assistance.

Photos showed the house — where Ray had been filming episodes of her show amid the coronavirus pandemic — engulfed in flames with the roof on fire.

A rep for Ray tells Us Weekly that while the cookbook author, her husband, John Cusimano, and their dog, Bella, are safe, the house is “unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

In an interview with the Associated Press in April, Ray talked about shooting her show two days a week from her Lake Luzerne home and admitted, “We have never worked this hard in our entire lives.”

Her husband served as the cameraman, producer and musical guest, while Ray wore sweats and no makeup as she cooked up low-budget meals from staples in her sizable pantry.

Ray gave viewers a tour of her kitchen and said, “I decorated the house before it was ever built. I drew the house on a piece of paper so I knew what I wanted it to be in my mind.”

It featured a countertop made of butcher block and a 90-second commercial dishwasher, which she described as “John’s baby.”

“I worked 35 years to have a gas stove and put a pizza oven behind it, those are my treasures,” she added before showing a “crazy room” that she said was her pantry, admitting the packed space was “daunting.”

The fire came just weeks after the 51-year-old talk show host sold her multimillion-dollar compound in Southampton, New York. The three-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion, which sits on six acres and has a pool, pool house and golf course view, sold for $3.25 million.

