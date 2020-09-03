EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Lee Goldenberg (Unpregnant, Valley Girl) has been tapped to direct HBO Max’s comedy pilot Minx, from writer Ellen Rapoport (Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog, Netflix’s Desperados), Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate TV. Written by Rapoport, the half-hour Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around an earnest young feminist […]

The post Rachel Lee Goldenberg To Direct HBO Max’s ‘Minx’ Comedy Pilot appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.