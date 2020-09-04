Better than ever!

In a recent interview, the former bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, shared why she is “proud” of her close friend and podcast co-host, Becca Kufrin, for taking back her life and plans for the future, leaving ex Garrett Yrigoyen in the past.

“I will say that I’m happy for Becca because she’s making a decision for herself,” Rachel shared in the E! interview. “She didn’t have to come out and explain to people that they had ended their relationship.”

On their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on Sept. 1, Kufrin, 30, confirmed her split from bachelorette contestant Yrigoyen. The two met on the publicist’s season in 2018 and had been together for two years before calling off their engagement “with so much gratitude and love” for their relationship.

Since being single, the Minnesota native revealed she relocated from Carlsbad – where she and her ex used to live together – to Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post on September 3, the brunette beauty posted a snap of herself in a black jumpsuit and captioned it “I

can’t wait to get to know you once this pandemic totally stops cramping my style! Spoiler: I’m officially an L.A. resident.”

“I’m proud of her and at this moment Becca’s doing what she needs to do for herself,” Lindsay, 35, explained. “She’s taking the time to do that, she’s moved to L.A. and I’m excited for that.”

The Texas native continued describing her close friend as “very brave,” explaining, “I know that she’s in a lot of pain and she expressed that on the podcast, but I also know that she’s got a good circle of people around her who will help her get through this.” Lindsay added, “I can’t wait to see what Becca does next without Garrett.”

While the two had been engaged since the finale of season 14, Kufrin and Yrigoyen’s relationship hit a rough patch in 2020 after social media disputes over George Floyd’s death.

After Yrigoyen sided with the police, posting a thin blue line on his Instagram, during the Black Lives Matter movement, the podcast host made it clear that her beliefs do not align with her fiancé’s views, but she still believes “he is a good person,” as they tried to make their relationship work despite their differences.

“I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way. I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment,” she explained.

However, her co-host Lindsay was blunt in her opinions on the matter, sharing Yrigoyen “is what the problem is.” In an interview with Danny

Pellegrino of the Everything Iconic podcast, the season 21 lead did not hold back on her thoughts about Kufrin’s former fiancé: “He has doubled down on his beliefs.”

“This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior. When he was on the season—he had a history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students ‘child actors.’ It was a lot.” Lindsay stated that she would not discuss their relationship

status “out of respect” for her friend, but noted Kufrin was aware that Lindsay “will not f–k with him.”

Kufrin explained in her podcast that the two split because they were heading down different ‘paths’ and it “wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post.”

While Kufrin enjoys her newly single life, Lindsay and her final rose pick Byran Abasolo are still on cloud nine after tying the knot last year. The reality TV couple flew to Aruba to celebrate their anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was everything we needed as far as a romantic getaway,” The Bachelorette star said. “There’s so much going on right now in the world and we’re very fortunate we were able to have this opportunity to get away and spend some time with each other on our first anniversary, especially during the quarantine.”

