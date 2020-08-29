No sweat! Rachel Lindsay‘s busy work schedule might make things tricky for her and husband Bryan Abasolo — but they’re up for the challenge.

The former Bachelorette, 35, is expecting to be bicoastal when the coronavirus pandemic is over, which might be the biggest “test” on her relationship with the chiropractor, 40, who she wed in August 2019.

“I love to work. I’m addicted to working, clearly, and rather than holding that against me, Brian loves it and he’s super supportive of it,” the Texas native told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, August 28, before new episodes of MTV’s Ghosted: Love Gone Missing begin to air. “He always tells people the main thing that he’s attracted to … is my ambition. So we have an understanding, we talk it out. It’s not always easy, but he’s supportive of what I’m doing and I’m supportive of what he’s doing.”

Lindsay admitted that her husband’s supportive nature has been a “really nice” change from her past relationships and noted that the distance between them won’t be the worst thing they’ve ever been through as a couple.

“If we can survive the Bachelorette and having everybody against our relationship … we can do anything,” she joked. “We got this now.”

The couple fell head over heels for one another during season 13 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2017. Before making their big transition, the reality stars have enjoyed being able to spend quality time with one another while in lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We got married, we did our honeymoon and then I was back on the road, back and forth, then COVID happened,” Lindsay explained. “We’ve been spending every day together. I think we’ve been separated, like, for three days, so every day together for the last five months. We’ve never had that in our relationship so for us, selfishly, it was beautiful.”

During quarantine, the pair has kept busy with skincare routines and couples’ workouts. We grew closer together. We learned to appreciate each other,” Lindsay told Us. “We have fun. You know, we’re each other’s best friends. So it really was something special that we had [and] now it’s going to be really, really hard to leave.”

Despite the new challenges ahead of them, Lindsay and the Miami native are as in love as ever. On Monday, August 24, the duo gushed over one another as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

“I can’t believe it’s already been a year since we both said ‘I Do!’” Abasolo wrote in an Instagram tribute. “I consider myself beyond lucky to be able to call you my wife and truly blessed to be your husband. I wake up every single day a better man because you are always there to support, encourage, and love me no matter what. You are my rock and my best friend. Thank you for the memories we have shared together this year and I look forward to many, many more. I love you @therachlindsay Happy Anniversary! .”

Lindsay, for her part, shared a photo from their nuptials and kept her post short and sweet. “One year + FOREVER…I love you and I am beyond thankful for you #happyanniversary,” she wrote.

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing airs on MTV on September 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

