Rachel Lindsay Explains Why She Saged Becca Kufrin’s Vagina

Pulling back the curtains! Rachel Lindsay has taken a lot of photos related to The Bachelorette franchise, and now she’s telling Us the behind-the-scenes stories of how they came about — including her infamous sage moment with Becca Kufrin.

During a game of Us Weekly’s “I Can Explain,” the Texas native, 35, revealed the real reason she decided to sage Kufrin’s vagina while passing the Bachelorette torch in 2018.

“Oh my gosh. I had to think about that one,” Lindsay exclusively told Us, referencing a photo of her and former leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and JoJo Fletcher. “That was when we gave the Bachelorette Bible, which we started on Becca’s season to Becca. And it was so funny.”

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast cohost said she “saged her vagina” to ward off any negative juju from the Minnesota native’s rough journey on The Bachelor when Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her and later called it off ahead of the After the Final Rose episode.

“We were like, ‘Oh, we gotta do a cleansing on you, because you had Arie,’ like, good luck,” Lindsay explained. “We had a lot of fun.”

Two years later, Lindsay posted another Bachelorette-specific snap on her Instagram, as a flashback Friday moment. The photo showed the attorney and her now-husband, Bryan Abasolo, on their final date from season 13 in 2017 — but the moment was never shown on TV.

“So that was right before the fantasy suites,” she told Us. “That was our daytime date.”

In the shot, Lindsay is wearing a bikini while Abasolo, 40, is shirtless, wearing trunks … and there was a reason for their attire.

“We had just finished — the reason why we are in bathing suits, this did not air — we were in bathing suits, because we were in a hot tub and it was a very racy moment that was too hot I think for TV, which is why it never aired,” the reality star recalled.

The “Higher Learning” podcast cohost dished about a few other memorable photos from her Instagram feed, including a saucy photo on her bachelorette party weekend and a few snaps with her husband on their tropical trips over the years.

To see what she had to say about her fierce bikini shots and vacation moments, check out the exclusive Us Weekly video above.

The post Rachel Lindsay Explains Why She Saged Becca Kufrin’s Vagina appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.