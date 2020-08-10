Should Ellen DeGeneres ditch the ‘be kind’ mantra? Well, that’s what Howard Stern is advising the talk show host should do.

During the SiriusXM Howard Stern Show on Monday, August 10, Stern gave some advice to the embattled comedian after many accusations of a “toxic” work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“You know what I’d do if I was Ellen?” the radio personality asked. “I would change my whole image. I’d go on the air and be a son of a b—h… people would come on and (I would) go, ‘F–k you.’ Just be a pr–k.”

Although Stern, 66, admitted he wasn’t being “totally serious,” he did reveal that he’s interacted with the Finding Dory star on numerous occasions and found her to be “very pleasant.”

The Private Parts star did reiterate that he has no idea what it’s like to work for her though.

“So you think I’m a pr–k? I’m going to show you exactly… I’m known on the air as a pr–k, but off the air, I’m known as a great guy, you know, for the most part.” Stern said, advising DeGeneres to try a new persona.

The former America’s Got Talent judge recommended that DeGeneres work things out with her staff, but also suggested that she should consider the shock jock route.

Stern and Degeneres, 62, have been friends for years. In 2019 he and his wife, Beth Stern, got remarried on her show and had Colton Underwood, the former Bachelor, do their vow renewal.

The radio host’s comments come shortly after current and former staffers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have come forward with shocking claims of a toxic work environment, prompting the comedian and talk show host to apologize in a lengthy letter she wrote to her staff.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” the comedian wrote.

“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

While many have lined up to air their grievances with the talk show host, DeGeneres’s wife, Portia de Rossi, and many other A-list celebs such as Katy Perry, Scooter Braun and more have defended the controversial host.

