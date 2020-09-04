Future family of three! Kellan Lutz and his pregnant wife, Brittany Gonzales, are expecting their first child after previously suffering a miscarriage.

The couple announced the pregnancy with an Instagram video on Friday, September 4, and showed off Gonzales’ growing baby bump.

“This is real life. We’re pregnant again,” the Twilight actor, 35, said in the video. “For those that don’t know, we are pregnant. We’re so excited.”

Gonzales chimed in, saying, “It was a surprise” and called the bundle of joy a “little promise baby.”

The model, 32, then opened up about the pair’s miracle pregnancy, seven months after she suffered a miscarriage.

“You know, obviously it was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is,” she explained. “There still are hard moments. We definitely went through a lot and I still would like to share my journey in some way that I can in the future.”

The couple first announced that they had a baby on the way in November 2019. “HAPPY THANKSGIVING 2019,” the actor, 35, captioned his Instagram reveal at the time. “So much to be grateful for this year… and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3. … Get here already!”

The former Juce TV host added with a post of her own: “Can’t wait to meet you little Lutz.”

Three months later, the pair revealed that Gonzales had suffered a pregnancy loss at six months. “It was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks,” the Los Angeles native captioned a throwback baby bump photo via Instagram in February. “I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven. … Your mommy loves you so much.”

Lutz wrote on his Instagram Story the following month that he and Gonzales couldn’t “wait to try again when the time is right.”

The actor wished his wife a happy Mother’s Day in May, writing, “I know this isn’t the complete Mother’s Day we were expecting, but you are still an incredible mother through and through, who I am forever grateful for, for all the attributes you have from above, and sooooo many more! I can’t wait to have a family of our own and I know we will in God’s time! Praying for this for next Mother’s Day! I love you with all of my heart! Our road hasn’t been easy but I know it will be worth it! So proud of you!”

He and Gonzales tied the knot in November 2017, two years after their engagement.

