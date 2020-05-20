



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/mPDQ5bUsZxM\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Ramy: Season 2 Trailer (Official) \u2022 A Hulu Original","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/mPDQ5bUsZxM " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Praise whichever god you pray to because Ramy returns for Season 2 on Friday, May 29. Hulu dropped the final Season 2 trailer just nine days before the premiere, and it promises a star-studded sophomore season.

Created by and starring Ramy Youssef, the introspective comedy about a millennial Muslim

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com