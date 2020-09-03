Rapper Silento (real name: Richard Lamar Hawk) was charged with two felonies after allegedly attempting to attack two strangers with a hatchet, In Touch can confirm. A September 3 press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says the “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” musician is facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities claim Silento, 22, walked into a Valley Village home in Los Angeles, California, over the August 29 weekend and “attempted to strike the two people in the home with a hatchet.” The alleged victims were able to disarm the star. The rapper is set to be arraigned on Friday, September 4.

This is a developing story.

The post Rapper Silento Charged With Felony Assault After Allegedly Threatening Strangers With a Hatchet appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.