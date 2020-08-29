Raven Gates ‘Knew Too Much’ to Be Upset by Kaitlyn and Shawn’s Split

Spilling the Bachelor Nation tea! Raven Gates and Alexis Waters got real about behind-the-scenes drama that surrounds favorites from the franchise.

The season 21 Bachelor alums covered a variety of topics on Us Weekly‘s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast and in Us Weekly’s “Bachelor Confessions,” from Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s unlikely yet unstoppable connection to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth’s potentially not-so-shocking broken engagement.

“I wasn’t devastated about their split because I knew too much, I think,” Gates, 29, exclusively revealed. “I was so Team Kaitlyn, and I’m so Team Kaitlyn and Jason [Tartick], so that relationship needed to end for this new relationship to blossom.”

Bristowe, 35, and Booth, 33, got engaged during season 11 of The Bachelorette. They called it quits in November 2018 after three years together. She moved on with Tartick, 31 — who competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette — in January 2019.

Gates also weighed in on which Bachelor Nation couple she did not expect to stand the test of time: Haibon, 31, and Iaconetti, 32. The duo tied the knot in August 2019 after going back and forth on their feelings during seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“They had to work on it for so long to get where they are today, and now I think they’re really, really strong,” the Grey Suede owner explained. “But that’s the most surprising relationship for me ‘cause I just thought it would never happen and it did and they’re married and now they seem like they’re living happily ever after.”

The “Girls Night” podcast cohosts then divulged whom they believe Nick Viall should date. “He did say Brittany [Farrar] from our season was the best kisser, and I said, ‘Well, she’s single, so why don’t you hit her up?’” Waters, 27, teased.

Gates, for her part, hopes the former Bachelor, 39, will finally give romance with Demi Burnett a shot. “I don’t think they’re a long-lasting relationship, but I would just like to see the fling of Demi and Nick,” she told Us. “For a little bit, I think she would make him more fun and he would kinda rein her in a little bit. And I just think they’d be good for each other for a little bit.”

For more Bachelor Nation confessions from Waters and Gates, watch the video above.

The post Raven Gates ‘Knew Too Much’ to Be Upset by Kaitlyn and Shawn’s Split appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.