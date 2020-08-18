Raven Gates and Alexis Waters Joke Ex Nick Viall Is ‘Good Luck Chuck’

Raven Gates and Alexis Waters didn’t find love on season 21 of The Bachelor, but the “Girls Night” podcast hosts give Nick Viall some of the credit for leading them to their current significant others.

“I was like you’ve literally been on four shows and you’re still single and no hate, it’s just funny how, like, all your girls, you basically are Good Luck Chuck for,” Alexis, 27, quipped on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, referring to the 2007 film in which Dane Cook’s character’s ex-girlfriends all find love after dating him.

The two women, who competed for Nick’s heart on the 2017 season of the ABC series, recently reunited with the “Viall Files” podcast host to record episodes of their respective shows. During their chat, Nick revealed that Brittany Farrar was the “best kisser” on their season.

“He did say Brittany from our season was the best kisser and I said, ‘Well, she’s single. So why don’t you hit her up,’” Alexis quipped.

Raven, meanwhile, said she wants to see Nick and BFF Demi Burnett try out a romantic relationship.

“I don’t think they’re a long-lasting relationship, but I would just like to see the fling of Demi and Nick. Just want to see it,” the Arkansas native told Us. “I just want to see it just for a little bit. I think she would make him more fun. And he would kind of rein her in a little bit. And I just think they’d be good for each other for a little bit for a season. And then they can, like, go their separate ways.”

While Brittany may have won Nick’s best kisser, Vanessa Grimaldi won his heart in the end. According to Alexis and Raven, however, Danielle Lombard was the early favorite.

“He was telling me how D.Lo and Vanessa were his top two and I was like, obviously because they’re so hot like you obviously were just thinking with your penis,” Alexis told Us. “That’s how the Bachelors think.”

Raven agreed. “And D.Lo, when she walked in, it was like, I’ve never seen anyone prettier than her,” she said. “She is gorgeous.”

Alexis, who has been with boyfriend Tyler Fernandez since late 2017, added, “Everybody was threatened by her because she was obviously beautiful, but I knew like, kinda like week three that Nick wasn’t, you know, The One, so, I was fine.”

While Nick and Vanessa got engaged during the season finale, they split in August 2017. She recently announced her engagement to Josh Wolfe. Raven, for her part, got engaged to Adam Gottschalk in June 2019 after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise season 4. And while wedding planning is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, Raven and Alexis have their podcast, “Girls Night,” to focus on.

“Alexis and I just have a good dynamic. We’re like the Ying and Yang, and we just feed off of each other so naturally and it’s really fun,” Raven explained, noting that she took over for Adam, her original cohost. “For Adam, it was getting kind of being a burden. And it’s so fun for us. But yeah, we’re having lots of fun doing it. And we recap everything from like, Bravo to the Bachelor and then just stories and experiences that we’ve been through.”

For more from Raven and Alexis, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast!

The post Raven Gates and Alexis Waters Joke Ex Nick Viall Is ‘Good Luck Chuck’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.