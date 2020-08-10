Everyone knows the best way to unwind after a day of classes or work is to plop down on the couch and fire up some Netflix. With that, we’re breaking down which TV shows and movies are coming and going on the streaming platform in September 2020. To see the full list, keep reading!
What’s coming to Netflix in September 2020:
Tuesday, September 1:
Borgen (season 1-3)
Due Date
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones
Heidi (season 2)
Muppet’s Most Wanted
Puss in Boots
Sister Sister (multiple seasons)
The Smurfs
Thomas & Friends (season 24)
True: Friendship Day
Thursday, September 3:
Love, Guaranteed
Friday, September 4:
Away (season 1)
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (part 2)
Saturday, September 5:
Undercover (season 2)
Thursday, September 10:
Julie and the Phantoms (season 1)
Friday, September 11:
Family Business (season 1)
Girlfriends (multiple seasons)
Wednesday, September 16:
The Devil All the Time
Thursday, September 17:
Dragon’s Dogma (season 1)
Friday, September 18:
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (season 1)
Ratched (season 1)
Tuesday, September 29:
Welcome to Sudden Death
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020:
Tuesday, September 1:
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He’s Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine’s Day
Saturday, September 5:
Christopher Robin
Monday, September 7:
Galavant (seasons 1-2)
Once Upon a Time (seasons 1-7)
