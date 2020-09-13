Few family fights have been as widely televised as the clashes within the Kardashian household. While the series will be coming to an end next year, there have been several occasions of slaps, shouting and screaming that will be remembered for a long time.

Kim Kardashian announced on her Instagram profile that the beloved Keeping Up With The Kardashians will end with season 20. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” read the post.

In honor of the announcement, OK! has compiled a list of the 10 most explosive moments from the show.

The post Reality Rewind: The 10 Most Explosive Moments From ‘KUWTK’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.